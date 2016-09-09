This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer

1. Three people found dead in Benning Drive home: Two adults and a toddler who were found in a Benning Drive home early Thursday died from carbon monoxide poisoning, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. Officials found Edilberto Moreno, 27, Jose Alfredo Perez, 23, and his 2-year-old daughter Emily Perez dead inside a home at 931 Benning Drive. Bryan said the cause of death was asphyxia, which was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.
2. Northside High student killed after being hit by car: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says Justin Patrick Johanson, 15, was struck by a vehicle and killed Sept. 4. Bryan said the Northside High School student was pronounced dead on the scene at 4 a.m. The cause of death was blunt-force trauma. There will be an autopsy.
3. Benning soldier says battling suicidal feelings is tougher than combat: Army Staff Sgt. David Mensink received the Soldier’s Medal, the highest honor a soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation, on Thursday for his actions at a Birmingham, Ala., hospital when he removed a live grenade from a man’s leg. Instead of talking about those actions nearly two years ago, Mensink used what should have been his moment of glory to talk about his darkest hour and what has become an urgent military issue: suicide.
4. Mother of 2 sons killed weeks apart battles cancer while mourning: Ruby Dee Cobb, the mother of seven sons, lost two of her kids on the streets of Columbus this summer. Now, in addition to mourning the loss of her two sons, Cobb said she is also battling pancreatic cancer, which responded well to chemotherapy before the deaths but has since become more aggressive.
5. USAA to close Columbus financial center: Less than three years after opening its Columbus financial center to serve more than 60,000 military-related residents in the area, San Antonio-based USAA said Thursday it will close the office at 6501 Veterans Parkway next April.
