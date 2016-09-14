Central High opens first educational greenhouse

The Northside High School Patriots said their red, white and blue costumes show their school spirit. The school's colorful student section adds fun to football games. Watch why the Patriots picked their costumes and how they found them.
Students at Central High School have a chance to take orders, cook and serve at the Brick Bistro, an in-school restaurant that opens to the public. The restaurant had this year’s private opening on Friday, Sep. 2. Students chefs say they feel the pressure cooking under a deadline, but enjoy the challenge.
Traymon Avery and Jayden Riley, two drum majors from Carver High School in Columbus, didn't know each other until they attended a drum major tryout at the school. After a year of being partners, the two described their bonds as "unbreakable."