United Way reveals $7.1 million 2016 goal

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off its 2016 fundraising campaign Thursday with the all-inclusive theme “Every 1 Counts.”
The event was held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, where almost 1,000 people were present. The crowd consisted of United Way agencies, local companies and elected officials, as well as the organization’s staff, volunteers, donors and clients.
The Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia and Boy Scouts of America, Chattahoochee Council, served as color guards.
Keith Pierce, TSYS executive vice president and the 2016 United Way chair, announced the organization’s $7,110,001 goal with the help of six other people who held placards revealing the seven digits.
“Every person, every agency partner, every veteran and every dollar counts,” he told the crowd earlier in the program. “When you combine hundreds of volunteers and thousands of donors with a strong volunteer board of directors and staff, there is nothing we can’t achieve.”
As part of the kickoff, the organization honored first responders who were seated at several tables. The group included representatives from the Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire Department, Phenix City Fire Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscogee County Marshall’s Office and active duty military and veterans. The crowd gave them a standing ovation.
David Parham, a United States Air Force Veteran, told the crowd about how he became homeless after quitting a good job due to unrealistic dreams. Parham said he worked five low-paying jobs and still couldn’t pay his bills. He eventually went to the Columbus Housing Authority, which helped him get housing through the United Way’s Home for Good Program.
Now he’s enrolled at Columbus Technical College and heworks at the Boys and Girls Club helping at-risk teens.
“Life is heading in the right direction,” he said. “The United Way and other agencies helped me to find suitable housing, which in turn helped me get back in school.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments