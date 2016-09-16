Bernice King to speak at Urban League Equal Opportunity Dinner

The Rev. Bernice King, the youngest daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will be keynote speaker at the 20th annual Urban League Equal Opportunity Dinner and Black Tie Benefit Gala this year.
The event will be held Oct. 1 at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave. It will begin with a reception and silent auction at 6:30 p.m., and the benefit dinner will commence at 7:30 p.m.
The Equal Opportunity Dinner and Black Tie Benefit Gala is the Urban League’s largest annual fundraiser. The theme for the event is “Empower to Realize the Dream of Unity and Economic Equality for All.”
King is the chief executive officer of the King Center, which was founded by her mother in 1968. She began her oratorical career at age 17 when she spoke at the United Nations in place of her mother, according to her bio. Over the years, she has spoken all over the world, including in such countries as South Africa, Germany and New Zealand.
King graduated from Spelman College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She also holds a master’s of divinity degree and a law degree from Emory University. She served as a law clerk in the Fulton County Juvenile Court System under Judge Glenda Hatchett, who became host of the nationally syndicated “Judge Hatchett Show.”
“It was there that she realized that a growing number of teens have been double victims,” according to her bio, “first of society and secondly of an ineffective legal system based on retribution instead of rehabilitation.”
King serves as a mentor and adviser to the Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and she continues to educate youth and adults about the nonviolence principles modeled by her parents, according to the bio. She founded an organization called “Be A King,” whose mission is to “re-brand and re-image generations of people to elevate the way they Think, Act, Live, and Lead.”
For information about tickets, sponsorship packages, ads and tables, call the Urban League at 706-322-6840.
