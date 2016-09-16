Latest News
"Voice above the crowd" paints pictures for football nights
Over almost 30 years of his sports announcing career, Tim Marshall said he has announced at least 500 high school football game. “At the stadium, I am the voice above the crowd. People cannot see me, but I can see them.” Marshall said, “They can hear me and I can paint a picture for them.” Marshall said one thing that keeps him going is the excitement he sees in players and audiences when he calls a name. Fame is not of Marshall’s concern, he said as long as feels he makes the people at games feel good, he feels he has achieved his goal.Ang Li ali@ledger-enquirer.com