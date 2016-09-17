This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer

1. Man killed in head-on collision on Manchester Expressway identified: Flint Eugene Sharpe of Smiths Station, Ala., died Monday afternoon after a head-on collision near Manchester Expressway and County Line Road. The cause of death was multiple blunt-force trauma to the head, neck and chest.
2. Muscogee County school transportation director fired: The superintendent has asked the Muscogee County School Board to hire a new transportation director because the previous one was fired. The Ledger-Enquirer has learned that Frank Brown was fired Aug. 19 after a monthlong MCSD investigation determined he violated the district’s ethics and purchasing policies.
3. Infant dies at Midtown Medical after being transported in fire truck: A 4-month-old girl was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center late Wednesday afternoon after first responders rushed her to the hospital in a Columbus Fire and EMS fire truck because an ambulance was not immediately available. There were no ambulances available because they were on other calls.
4. Upscale Marriott property planned for 1200 block of Broadway: An upscale Marriott property is being planned for downtown Columbus, RAM Hotels President Rinkesh Patel said on Wednesday. RAM is in the process of acquiring the Raymond Rowe building at 1235 Broadway and plans to construct an AC Hotel on the site. It is the second hotel planned for the 1200 block of Broadway.
5. Police: 17-year-old charged in investigation of Northside student’s death: A 17-year-old was arrested at Northside High School Wednesday morning after further investigation into the death of a 15-year-old student who was struck by a vehicle Sept. 4 on Bradley Park Drive. Giovanni Montesclaros was charged with purchasing alcoholic beverage for minors, false statement and writings, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol beverages to persons under 21, possession of false identification document and attempting to purchase alcohol by misrepresenting identity. He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail but has since been released on bond.
