Hotel owner makes pitch to Uptown Facade Board

Staff Sgt. John Joss is one of the four active-duty Army soldiers who is about to compete in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. As a result of an ambush in Iraq, he lost a portion of his leg in 2007. But he decided to keep serving. Joss said a U.S. Marksmanship soldier inspired him to represent the nation and shoot competitively while he was undergoing rehabilitation. After he started competitive shooting, he rose up quickly to international stages, winning fifth place in 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 at the 2013 World Cup. He also won a silver medal for 50m Rifle Prone SH1 at the 2015 IPC World Cup. This time, Joss aims for the gold medal at the Paralympics. “If you are not going there to win, you shouldn’t be going,” he said. He will compete in 10m Air Rifle Prone on Sep. 10 and Mixed 50m Rifle Prone on Sept. 14.