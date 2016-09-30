Columbus Community Center may soon close after 70 years

The Columbus Community Center started 70 years ago as an enrichment program for black children in Columbus, but its days may be numbered, according to its most recent executive director.
Toya Winder, who has managed the center since January, said she was notified 4 p.m. Thursday that Friday would be her last day. She was one of three employees terminated due to the center’s financial problems, she said. The other two positions eliminated were the program director and a front-desk clerk.
“This is an old building, so the cost to run this building’s day-to-day operations is very expensive,” she said. “And we have no money. We don’t have it to continue to pay staff, pay the day-to-day operations as well as the after-school program. So the goal is to save the after-school program by laying off the executive director and program director to be able to save some money.”
Winder said eliminating the three positions will save the organization about $75,000.
The layoffs come at a time when Columbus is experiencing a shortage of affordable after-school programs. The Enrichment Services Program recently conducted a community assessment that revealed a significant need for such programs in Muscogee and other surrounding counties.
Winder said Columbus Community Center, located at 3952 Steam Mill Road, was started 70 years ago by three black educators who saw a need for cultural enrichment activities for black children. It’s based in the former John Amos Aflac house, serving about 83 elementary students from eight Title I schools in the southeast Columbus area. There’s a waiting list with about 30 families, Winder said in a recent interview.
Winder, a former senior program manager for Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, joined the center in November working under the previous executive director Davita Bynam, who ran the center for 15 years. When Bynam retired, Winder filled the position starting on January 1.
The after-school program has been free for many years, with the center picking up children from school, serving a light snack and providing homework assistance, with an emphasis on positive behavior, Winder said. But the Columbus Community Center board of directors voted recently to begin charging parents $25 a week per child. The center also laid off four part-time employees in July, she said.
On Friday, the center’s board president, Willie Varner, visited the facility for a brief meeting with Winder. As he left the building, a Ledger-Enquirer reporter asked him about the layoffs. He confirmed some people were being terminated for financial reasons, but he said he couldn’t provide more information without consulting with the rest of the board. He said the issue would be discussed at a board meeting on Monday night.
When asked if the center might soon close, Varner said: “We’ve been thinking if we don’t come up with any money, but we’re trying to come up with more financial support. ... It’s all about the money.”
Winder said it’s her understanding the board is hoping to bring on a former executive director as a volunteer and hire a program coordinator and a building supervisor. She said the center had two full-time and three part-time employees until Friday.
Winder said she hoped to revive a senior program the center had years ago and other programs, but time just ran out. “It did a lot at one time,” she said of the center’s rich history. “To come to the Community Center, from my memory, it was like a VIP pass. And over the years, things just changed. And it just became an after-school program.
“They had some major renovations they had to do in the back, and that pretty much absorbed all the funding and the savings,” she said. “For the last three or four years, it’s been free so it wasn’t bringing any money in, and we used up all the other money. So for the past two or three years the center has been really struggling and just barely making it.”
Winder said the center’s budget is approximately $250,000 a year. The after-school program receives United Way funding, which was cut by $40,000 this year from $110,000.
“I know there’s a blessing in this lesson, but I’m disappointed,” she said. “I personally saw the light at the end of the tunnel with things that we were doing,” she said. “I just really believed that we could make it work, but I also know the status of the funding.”
Winder said she doesn’t know if the center will close, but if it does it will be a big blow to the community.
“It’s going to be a very huge impact on the community, because you’re going to use one of Columbus’ jewels,” she said. “ It was founded by three black educators for a reason and a need, and to close this building after 70 years ... it’s going to be a sad day in Columbus to me. ... If it means for me to be terminated for it to stay open, I support that.”
On Friday, some parents said they were unaware that Winder and two other staff members had been terminated, and they expressed concern about the future of the center.
Erica McBride was there to pick up her 6-year-old son and two nephews at the center. She said parents were notified there would be a $25 monthly fee, and it’s something she accepted.
“It’s still reasonable, my child’s safe and gets help with homework,” she said. “So $25 a week — that’s not bad at all.”
She was sad to learn that Winder would be leaving and just hopes the center doesn’t close.
“Hopefully whatever they need to do, it will get done,” she said. “Because it’s a program that benefits parents like myself.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
