How will Columbus count write-in votes for sheriff, court clerk?

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton so dominate the news that you hardly ever hear anything about Claire Elisabeth Elliott, Darrell Castle or David C. Byrne.
The latter are among the qualified write-in candidates you can vote for as our next president, here in Georgia, if you can spell their names correctly or at least come reasonably close.
That’s in addition to U.S. Senate candidate Michelle Gates and two local write-in contenders, Pam Brown for Muscogee sheriff and Mike Garner for Superior Court Clerk.
Under the law, spelling a write-in candidate’s name correctly is not required. All that matters is whether the voter’s intent is clear. “P. Brown” or “Mike G.” may suffice.
Whether the voter’s intent is clear is determined by an election night panel of party and city representatives. This year that panel will have a Republican, Democrat and Libertarian appointed by each party and someone assigned by the local elections board.
With so many qualified write-in candidates this year, Muscogee County will have two panels of identical makeup to speed the counting.
Garner, who has inquired of the process, said he is satisfied with it: “I think it will be OK.” Brown could not immediately be reached for comment.
The election won’t be official until the county’s five-member elections board certifies the results. Because the Friday after Election Day will be Veterans Day, Nov. 11, a state holiday, the board won’t meet until the following Monday.
The immediate results on election night will have tallies only for each candidate on the ballot and a general category for “write-ins.” For more precise results, everyone will have to wait until the vote panels finish.
The recap
Garner is challenging Democrat Ann Hardman, who defeated incumbent court clerk Linda Pierce in the May 24 primary.
Garner, a local attorney, had wanted to run as an independent, at one point filing suit to challenge the law requiring him to file a petition with names equaling 5 percent of those qualified to vote in the previous election for the office.
Pam Brown, formerly a supervisor in the sheriff’s office who narrowly lost to incumbent John Darr in the 2012 Democratic Party primary, this year competes against Darr, who’s running as an independent, Democrat Donna Tompkins and Republican Mark LaJoye.
The county elections board disqualified Brown and fellow Democrat Robert Keith Smith on March 30, ruling neither had submitted fingerprints for a criminal background check within a week of qualifying for office.
Brown appealed that to Superior Court, but a judge upheld the board’s decision on April 21.
The elections board also disqualified Tompkins and LaJoye under the reasoning they failed to file required documentation of their birth certificates by a mandated deadline, but a different Superior Court judge overturn the board when the candidates appealed, placing them back on the ballot.
As an incumbent, Darr can qualify as an independent without the signatures that would have been required of challengers such as Brown, who like Garner vying for Superior Court Clerk had wanted to run as an independent, but found gathering the signatures too onerous.
After winning both the 2012 Democratic Primary and election, Darr later switched from a Democrat to an independent. As an incumbent, he did not face the same standards to qualify as an independent as a new candidate would.
Local elections director Nancy Boren said the last candidate to qualify as an independent through the signature process was Sheriff Ralph Johnson, in 2000. Johnson had won a special election to replace retiring Sheriff Gene Hodge in 1998. He lost to Darr in 2008, when Darr ran as a Democrat.
Darr defeated Brown in the 2012 party primary by about 60 votes, after a recount, then became an independent.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Georgia write-in candidates for president
CHERUNDA FOX
CLAIRE ELISABETH ELLIOTT
DARRELL CASTLE
DAVID C. BYRNE
EVAN MCMULLIN
JILL STEIN
LAURENCE KOTLIKOFF
LOREN COLLINS
MARC URBACH
MICHAEL L. SMITH
MIKE MATUREN
RICKY MUHAMMAD
ROBERT BUCHANAN
SANDRA WILSON
SCOTT CUBBLER
STEPHEN L ALLEN
THOMAS HOEFLING
