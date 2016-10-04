Breast cancer cases expected to increase in Columbus as population ages

The rate of breast cancer cases in the Columbus area remains higher than state and national averages, a health-care executive said Tuesday.
Scott Hill, president and CEO of Columbus Regional Health, made the comments at the 14th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon sponsored by the Columbus Regional Health Foundation. The event was held at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, drawing about 1,200 people.
The Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon is held annually as a fundraiser to fight breast cancer in the area. This year’s theme was “A Force for a Cure ... the Hope is Strong in This One.” Actors dressed as Star Wars stormtroopers marched on stage portraying the fight against the deadly disease.
“We’re here to fight the dark side,” said Melissa Thomas, the luncheon’s chairwoman, while dressed as a Jedi knight.
Comedienne Mia Jackson, a graduate of Kendrick High School, delivered the keynote address, prompting laughter from the audience. Her acting career includes appearances on Oxygen, TLC and “NickMom Night Out.” She also was a semifinalist on Season 9 of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2015, and she is featured in the recent film “Mother’s Day.”
During his remarks, Hill said the number of breast cancer cases is expected to increase as the population ages, and Columbus Regional is preparing now for the challenge.
“Ten thousand people will turn 65 each day and will continue to do so through the year 2030,” he said. “The cancer incidence is expected to increase by over 45 percent during that same time and 67 percent in the 65-and-older population. The number of people living beyond a cancer diagnosis reached 14.5 million in 2014 and is expected to rise to 22 million by the year 2030.”
Hill said Columbus Regional is moving the Hamilton House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center off it’s property to expand the John B. Amos Cancer Center.
“This 47,000-square-foot addition to the center will enable us to continue to meet the growing needs of our community,” he said. “We’ll also enhance and add a number of programs to the center and expand our focus on wellness; because as many of you know, having cancer is not just about being sick. It’s about getting well and caring for every aspect of your life so you can focus on what’s important in your life.
“Here at Columbus Regional Health and the John B. Amos Cancer Center we are prepared and preparing to meet those needs with the same highest level of care that we expect and deserve right here locally and in our community,” he said. “The future of cancer care in Columbus is about to change in an amazing way.”
Hill said Columbus Regional is also in a better financial position than it had been in recent years.
“Our health system has been through a tremendous amount of change in the last four years, and we’ve had some trying times,” he said. “I’m proud to report to you all today that after losing $17 million, $47 million and $38 million in our last respective fiscal years, our fiscal year ending June 30th, 2016, we will make $10 million. This is a $50 million turnaround.”
The audience also watched a video featuring Katy Moncus, a Phenix City cancer survivor, who talked about her battle with the disease.
The luncheon has raised about $500,000 over the past 14 years, organizers said, and it’s expected to raise $75,000 from Tuesday’s event.
Dr. Andrea Cole, a board certified radiologist at Columbus Regional Breast Care Center, said last year’s donations helped the center upgrade its stereotactic breast biopsy device with a table that allows for a “fast, comfortable and safe procedure that gets patients back to their daily routine as soon as possible without sacrificing accuracy.”
Proceeds from this year’s luncheon will help the center purchase software for better patient communication and a new ultrasound machine.
Cole said the luncheon was a testament to the changing nature of what it means to have cancer.
“There are over 3 million survivors today because of early detection and advanced treatments,” she said. “Women with breast cancer now survive so much longer and in large numbers that the National Cancer Institute has launched a special research area dedicated to what it means to survive cancer. This is now the new normal.”
