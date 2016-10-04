Tears flow as witnesses recall friends’ fistfights, one’s fatal stabbing

Tears flowed in a Columbus courtroom Tuesday as witnesses recalled two fistfights and a fatal stabbing that left one close friend dead and the other on trial for murder.
It happened on New Year’s Day 2015 at 6228 Potomac Circle, off Warm Springs Road in northeast Columbus, where four friends were smoking marijuana and playing online video games when an altercation erupted between guests Zachery Holden and Carlos Cordero.
Also visiting Michael Cantwell’s home that day was Byron Clark, who testified the fight started over a spilled marijuana pipe. Holden blamed Cordero for spilling the pipe, and continued to pick at Cordero until the two went outside and started punching each other in the street, Clark said.
Clark, Cantwell and Cantwell’s mother, Dawn Cantwell, rushed out and broke up the fight, and the mother ordered Holden to leave. Holden got his backpack from Michael Cantwell’s bedroom and got into the passenger’s side of his girlfriend’s car, which was parked in the driveway, his girlfriend in the driver’s seat.
But Holden didn’t leave.
Dawn Cantwell, who was cooking in her kitchen with the door open, said she heard a car door slam twice, and then Holden started shouting insults at Cordero from outside the house. Cordero, who had returned to gaming in her son’s bedroom, came into the kitchen and started shouting back, she said.
She and her son blocked the kitchen door, so Cordero couldn’t go back out, but the taunting continued until he circumvented them, charging through the living room to the front door and going out to confront Holden.
They started punching each other in the driveway, and Holden’s girlfriend got out of her car and tried to intervene, witnesses said.
Cordero hit her — unintentionally, Clark testified, though defense attorney Mike Garner challenged that, arguing Cordero hit the woman twice in the face, leaving marks on each eye.
That so provoked Holden he flew into a rage, the witnesses said.
“I could tell it escalated straight from there,” said Michael Cantwell, who added Holden abruptly showed “a lot more animosity.”
Said Cantwell’s mother: “I do remember when she was hit, it escalated very quickly.”
Wielding an open folding knife with brass knuckles on its handle, Holden charged toward Cordero, three times saying, “You goin’ hit my girl?” Clark testified.
On the witness stand Clark and Dawn Cantwell each began to cry while describing what happened next. The victim’s family wept in the audience.
Cordero raised his hands to fend off Holden and backpedaled down the driveway as Holden came at him, thrusting with the blade, Clark said.
Steven Anderson, a neighbor across the street, also was watching. He saw Cordero fall backward onto the paved driveway.
“It was a hard fall,” Anderson recalled. “As soon as his head hit the asphalt, it bounced up another foot. That right there was damaging.”
Dawn Cantwell said her son rushed over and pulled Holden off Cordero, who staggered to her and said, “He stabbed me.” Her son gave her a phone, told her to call 911, and brought towels from the house to press to Cordero’s wounds.
Three times they revived Cordero with cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Dawn Cantwell said. Holden, who had returned to his girlfriend’s car, eventually came over, took off his shirt, and pressed it to one of Cordero’s wounds, she said.
Her son said Holden then seemed to have “snapped out of it,” his fury having dissipated.
Police Cpl. Roy Green was the first officer to arrive. He asked who stabbed Cordero, and everyone pointed to Holden.
“He stood up, looked at me and said, ‘I did it,’ ” Green testified, adding Holden also said: “I have an anger problem.”
An ambulance rushed Cordero to the Midtown Medical Center, where the 26-year-old died at 3:10 a.m. the next day, about 10 hours after the stabbing.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner Sandra Thomas testified Cordero had four stab wounds, two in his left arm, and two much more serious punctures to his groin and abdomen.
The abdominal wound was about an inch deep and punctured his stomach, she said. The groin wound, also about an inch deep, cut his left femoral artery and femoral vein, causing profuse bleeding, she said.
Besides murder, Holden, 22, who also goes by his middle name Darryl, is charged with aggravated assault and using a knife to commit a felony. Witnesses said he and Cordero were close, though Garner told jurors the two frequently fought. “They have kind of a rocky relationship there,” the attorney said.
The trial resumes Wednesday morning in Judge Bobby Peters’ Government Center courtroom.
