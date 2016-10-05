Abuse victim sues city over fee assessed for not prosecuting

A victim of domestic abuse who declined to prosecute her boyfriend for assaulting her is suing the Columbus city government for assessing her a court fee.
Attorneys for Cleopatra Harrison say the city fee is illegal and further victimizes women who already have suffered a traumatic experience.
Harrison is represented by the Southern Center for Human Rights and Columbus attorney Mark C. Post, who filed the suit in U.S. District Court.
In a news release Wednesday, attorneys wrote that Harrison, 22, went to Columbus Recorder’s Court in a case involving a boyfriend who attacked her, leaving scrapes and bruises on her face, neck and torso. A police officer gave an account of her assault, with which she agreed, but said she did not want to prosecute.
Recorder’s Court Judge Michael Cielinski then ordered her to pay a $150 “victim assessment” authorized by city ordinance. Harrison could not afford it, and was given a document warning she would be arrested if she failed to pay within a week.
Wrote her attorneys: “The Recorder’s Court’s practice of imposing ‘victim fees’ and threatening to incarcerate people who cannot pay inflicts needless harm on crime victims and lacks any basis in Georgia law. In her lawsuit, Harrison asks the federal court to stop the defendants from imposing fees on crime victims and to require the city to return fees collected in the last four years.”
They cited these examples of other cases:
- In May 2016, police found a woman incoherent on a roadside after her boyfriend beat her over the head with a handgun. Although the woman asked police to prosecute, Cielinski imposed a $200 victim fee when she said she wanted to drop the charges.
- In July 2016, a woman’s finger was broken during an argument. Police came to investigate the disturbance and summoned the couple to court, where the woman asked to drop the charges. Cielinski imposed a fee of about $200.
- In March 2016, a woman’s boyfriend was accused of poking her in the eye and stealing her debit card. The woman affirmed what she had told police, but said she did not want to “go forward with the charges.” Cielinski imposed a $125 fee.
Said attorney Sarah Geraghty of the Southern Center for Human Rights: “The city’s policy toward women experiencing domestic violence sounds like something out of the 19th century. It’s a holdover from an era in which women were blamed for male violence.”
Of the “victim fee,” she added: “It’s hard to believe that we’ve taken the concept of ‘debtors’ prison’ to this new low.”
The lawsuit names as defendants the city government, Cielinski, Muscogee Sheriff John Darr, Police Chief Ricky Boren and Officer Michael Lincoln.
In response, Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, writing that the defendants had not been served with the suit.
“The lawsuit is currently being reviewed by outside counsel and will be responded to appropriately,” she added. “The mayor, Columbus Council and all law enforcement officials take the allegations contained in the lawsuit seriously, want to insure that all citizens are treated fairly throughout the judicial process and are always concerned about the rights of victims of crimes, including those involving domestic violence.”
