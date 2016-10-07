Local elections office closing for Columbus Day with deadline to register Tuesday

Columbus residents who haven’t registered to vote and would prefer to do so in person should remember the county elections office will be closed Monday for Columbus Day, and the deadline to register is Tuesday.
The office is in Columbus’ Citizens Service Center at 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the public library. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The telephone number is 706-653-4392.
Some people would rather register in person to ensure they’ve correctly filled out the form.
Hard copy forms also are available at local libraries, and can be downloaded from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website sos.ga.gov, where they also can register online with a state driver’s license or identification number, or the local elections office website www.columbusga.org/elections.
Those unsure of their status can check the “My Voter Page,” www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, where they can download sample ballots.
Those with smartphones can send a text to “2vote,” type “Georgia” into the message and send, and in reply get a link.
Those registering by mail meet the deadline if their forms are postmarked by Oct. 11.
The Harris County elections office at 104 N. College Street in Hamilton will be open on Columbus Day. Its hours also are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the telephone number is 706-628-5210. The mailing address for registration forms is P.O. Box 123, Hamilton, GA, 31811.
Across the Chattahoochee River in Alabama, the voter registration deadline is not until Monday, Oct. 24.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
