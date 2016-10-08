Latest News

October 8, 2016 2:43 PM

Hurricane Matthew demolishes Myrtle Beach’s longest pier

From staff reports

Myrtle Beach city officials said that storm surge from Hurricane Matthew destroyed the Springmaid Pier, leaving only 100 feet standing of the structure.

What was the longest pier on the Grand Strand at 1,060 feet, the popular fishing spot washed away in the heavy surf on Saturday.

A chaotic, weather-beaten boards were stacked on the beach where the pier once stood.

Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach city spokesman, said the pier is owned by Doubletree by Hilton, not the city, and it would be up to the company to either make repairs or dismantle the remains.

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

Sideline Superstars: 82-year-old coach to say goodbye after the football season

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos