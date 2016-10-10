Tuesday’s the last chance to register to vote in Georgia’s Nov. 8 General Election

Tuesday is the deadline for Georgians to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Columbus residents who’d like to register in person may visit the Muscogee County elections office in the Citizens Service Center at 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the public library. It’s open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The telephone number is 706-653-4392.
They can find hard copy registration forms at local libraries or download them from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website sos.ga.gov, where they also can register online with a state driver’s license or identification number. Forms also can be downloaded from the local elections office website, www.columbusga.org/elections.
Those unsure of their status can check Georgia’s “My Voter Page,” www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, where they can view or download sample ballots.
Those with smart phones can send a text to “2vote,” type “Georgia” into the message and send, and in reply get a link.
Those registering by mail meet the deadline if their forms are postmarked Oct. 11.
Harris County residents may visit their elections office at 104 N. College Street in Hamilton from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The telephone number is 706-628-5210. The mailing address for sending registration forms is P.O. Box 123, Hamilton, Ga., 31811.
Alabamians have until Oct. 24 to register.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments