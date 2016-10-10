Recent recordings of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump making crass comments about women 11 years ago did little to shake confidence among his most ardent Columbus supporters.
On Sunday night, some members of the Muscogee County Republican Party gathered at party headquarters to watch the second presidential debate between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Jimmi McCarty, manager of the local Republican party headquarters and the organization’s membership chairwoman, said she believed the recordings of Trump talking about groping women and using his celebrity for sexual exploits was a plant by the Clinton campaign to win the election. She said local Republicans would continue to stand by their candidate.
“I think they are doing anything they can to destroy Donald Trump,” McCarty said. “Evidently, the tape is real. It’s not a good thing for him to have said; we’re not saying that. We’re just saying that that was 11 years ago in a private conversation and if that offends people — you know, it should because it was wrong. But the things that Bill Clinton has done should disgust us totally. And the background that Hillary Clinton has of continuing to cover up his totally inappropriate behavior.”
Another woman who attended the event said she didn’t want to be identified because she had already lost friends over her support for Trump. She had been a Democrat for many years and switched parties this year because of Hillary Clinton “and her little shenanigans,” she said.
The woman accused Clinton of allowing the Russians to obtain uranium while she was secretary of state and profiting from the Clinton Foundation. She said she got most of the information from a video, titled “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich.”
A few miles north at Muscogee Democratic Party headquarters, located at 3740 Macon Road, supporters of Hillary Clinton had a different perspective. Some who were there to watch the debate said they weren’t surprised by the recent developments because they believe the recordings are consistent with other controversial comments Trump has made on the campaign trail.
Still, it was very disturbing, said Autumn James, who watched the debate with friends.
“I was not shocked, unfortunately,” she said of the recordings. “As a young woman, especially, that’s the kind of thing that gets yelled at you by a low-life. It’s not uncommon, and now it’s a person running for president. It isn’t great and it doesn’t feel good, so I don’t think we shouldn’t be accepting it from men on the street and we shouldn’t be accepting it from men in our government.”
When asked about former President Bill Clinton’s sexual indiscretions of the past, she said: “I think that anyone who claims that they have had unwanted sexual attention deserves to be listened to. I’ve always believed that. But Hillary Clinton is not her husband. He isn’t running and I don’t think that she should be accountable for his record. And I think it’s archaic to think that a wife represents her husband.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments