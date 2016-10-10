Muscogee County Republican defends Donald Trump

The Georgia Search and Rescue West Central Task Force 4A departs Friday from the Public Safety Center in Columbus to assist possible victims of Hurricane Matthew. The highly trained team stayed overnight at the Guardian Centers in Perry, Ga., where the Task Force expects to get an assignment on Saturday. The search and rescue team is made up of firefighters from Columbus, Phenix City, Auburn, Opelika, Harris County and other fire departments.
This football season, Harris County High students bring back the school's Noise Boys tradition after three years of suspension. The Noise Boys are known for painting their entire upper bodies and cheering crowds at football games. Meet the ten Noise Boys who come together and take on the mission.
September in Callaway Gardens is the Blue Morpho Month. Meet Michael Buckman, the manager at the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center, who brings blue morpho butterflies to the conservatory from tropical areas around the world.
Matthew Oudenk was recognized as the recipient of the 100,00the book through the Muscogee County chapter of the Ferst Foundation for Childhood Literacy. The local chapter was founded in 2012 by Warren Steele and to date has served over 5,000 local children by sending them a new book each month.
Rakeyia Scott, wife of Charlotte police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott, released a cell phone video Friday that she recorded in the moments leading up to her husband's death. In the video, Scott is heard yelling "Keith! Don’t do it" seconds before the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department fire fatal shots.