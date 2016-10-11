Man gets life sentence for fatal shooting on Columbus street

A judge sentenced Robert Lee Miller III to life with parole plus 25 years in prison Tuesday after a jury convicted him of murder Sept. 15 in the 2012 fatal shooting of Antonio Deshawn Robinson.
That means Miller may not be eligible for parole until he serves up to 30 years on the life sentence for murder plus an additional 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for using a firearm in committing a crime.
He is one of two men headed to prison for Robinson’s April 21, 2012, shooting at Brown Avenue and George Street, which followed two confrontations at Columbus nightclubs.
Prosecutor Matt Landreau asked Judge Maureen Gottfried to sentence Miller to life without parole, saying the shooting on a public street showed Miller had no regard for the lives he put at risk.
Defense attorney Michael Reynolds countered that Miller’s codefendant Javonta Saquan Harris admitted firing the fatal shots and got only 25 years in prison after pleading guilty.
Harris is 23. Miller is 22.
A firearms expert testified during Miller’s trial that two guns were fired into Robinson’s car, one a .380-caliber pistol and the other a 9mm.
Court testimony showed Miller and Harris had a dispute with Robinson at Club Cream on 10th Avenue in Columbus before they left in a Kia Sorento just before 2 a.m. and confronted Robinson again outside Club Majestic on Cusseta Road.
At 2:03 a.m., police were called to Brown Avenue, where five shots had been fired into Robinson’s Jeep, one fatally wounding him. He was 19.
In court Tuesday, grandmother Jeanette Davis said Robinson’s death left a 4-year-old girl without a father.
“Antonio was loved by everyone,” she told Gottfried. “He had many friends.”
Miller also spoke briefly. “I just want to say I’m sorry,” he said.
Gottfried said the homicide was senseless, and implied she would have given Miller a harsher sentence had he any previous offenses as an adult.
“The one saving grace is that you don’t have an adult record, but this is a tragedy,” she told him. “There’s young man who is gone. There’s no reason he should be gone, and it’s your fault, and you’re going to have to take responsibility for that.”
