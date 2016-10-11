Comedian Jeff Foxworthy performs at "Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraiser

Jeff Foxworthy, a stand-up comedian, performed at “Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraising luncheon on Oct. 11 in Columbus. The event is part of an effort to raise money for Our House at Carpenter’s Way, a ministry of The Methodist Home for Children and Youth. The Home provides support to children in Georgia who have been abused and neglected. Foxworthy said that he wants the children to know their circumstances do not define who they are.
Local task force leaves to help victims of Hurricane Matthew

The Georgia Search and Rescue West Central Task Force 4A departs Friday from the Public Safety Center in Columbus to assist possible victims of Hurricane Matthew. The highly trained team stayed overnight at the Guardian Centers in Perry, Ga., where the Task Force expects to get an assignment on Saturday. The search and rescue team is made up of firefighters from Columbus, Phenix City, Auburn, Opelika, Harris County and other fire departments.

Who can eat more chicken? Brookstone, or Pacelli?

Brookstone and Pacelli battled on the gridiron Friday night for the Broocelli Jug. There were, however, other bragging rights on the line. During the week leading up to Friday's game, both schools were battling to win Chick-fil-A's Pacelli vs. Brookstone Spirit Week Contest! Who won? Brookstone won. Watch the video to see the winning school's reaction when it was announced during the first half.

