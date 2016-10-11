Comedian Jeff Foxworthy performs at "Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraiser

Jeff Foxworthy, a stand-up comedian, performed at “Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraising luncheon on Oct. 11 in Columbus. The event is part of an effort to raise money for Our House at Carpenter’s Way, a ministry of The Methodist Home for Children and Youth. The Home provides support to children in Georgia who have been abused and neglected. Foxworthy said that he wants the children to know their circumstances do not define who they are.