Muscogee sheriff candidates discuss budget, jail costs, personnel

0:14 New entertainment space doubles as prime people-watching spot Pause

1:16 Muscogee County Democrat denounces Donald Trump's comments

1:51 Muscogee County Republican defends Donald Trump

1:35 Tuskegee-Morehouse Parade tradition brings fun to communities across the river

2:10 Sideline Superstars: 82-year-old coach to say goodbye after the football season

2:11 Michelle Hanna Fuller writes inspirational book

1:10 Local task force leaves to help victims of Hurricane Matthew

0:22 Car sits atop railroad bridge over the river

2:13 Breast cancer survivors and family recount experience at Awareness Luncheon

1:30 Northside High students join Help the Hooch Cleanup on Lake Oliver