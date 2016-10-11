Muscogee sheriff candidates discuss budget, jail costs, personnel

On this year’s ballot for Muscogee County sheriff, the Republican will come first, the Democrat second and the incumbent last, and one candidate won’t be on it at all.
In Georgia, candidates in the same party as the governor get first place on the ballot in each race, so Republican Mark LaJoye will be listed first in the sheriff’s race, then Democrat Donna Tompkins, then incumbent Sheriff John Darr, an independent. Also qualified is Pam Brown, who’s running as a write-in candidate.
Taking them in that order, here are their views on the challenges facing the sheriff’s office and how they would meet them:
Mark LaJoye
One issue much in the news lately is Darr’s lawsuit against city leaders over his office’s budget. The suit claims they violated the city charter by cutting his funding.
His challengers have said it damages relationships between administrators who need to work together, wastes taxpayers’ money on legal fees and calls into question Darr’s financial management.
LaJoye, an Army veteran who has run against Darr before, said he would thoroughly audit the sheriff’s budget by bringing in “outside resources to assist in evaluating the budget and define the weak links in the department’s financial leadership.”
Having an independent audit would “support a smart, fresh start and eliminate further misuse of taxpayer’s dollars and bring back trust with the community,” he wrote in an e-mailed response to Ledger-Enquirer inquiries.
He also pledged to meet regularly with other city leaders to “strengthen relationships among law enforcement agencies”; establish an oversight committee to reduce the jail population and decrease backlogged court cases with alternative sentencing; and enhance the sheriff’s “Rising Star” program that honors the public service of area scholars.
Donna Tompkins
Tompkins, a retired sheriff’s captain, in her response wrote that Darr’s lawsuit reflects his failure to deal professionally with other city leaders.
“Communication between the sheriff’s office and city leaders has failed,” she wrote. “This is most clearly evidenced by the ill-advised lawsuits regarding the budget, and is further evidenced when the city had to pay $10,000 in legal fees to prepare the sheriff to attend a council meeting regarding his budget overages. The incumbent has chosen to replace the working partnerships that previously existed with adversarial dysfunction.”
She would work to repair those relationships and compile a reasonable budget, she said.
“There is a lack of accountability in relation to the financial management of the sheriff’s office. This is evidenced by budget overruns over the past eight years and most recently by the discovery of $300,000-plus in unpaid medical bills that were submitted for payment after the end of the fiscal year.”
She would meet regularly with the jail’s medical provider to ensure compliance with the contract, and “invest in the services of an accountant that would assist me with these tasks,” she wrote. “Every contract and service will be reviewed for cost savings, efficiency and compliance. I will also solicit employee input regarding cost saving measures and efficiencies.”
She pledged to work closely with other local law enforcement agencies to reduce crime, and to establish fair promotional procedures for personnel.
John Darr
Darr has been Muscogee’s sheriff since 2008, when as a Democrat he defeated incumbent Ralph Johnson, an independent. Darr became an independent after Brown nearly unseated him in the Democratic Primary in 2012, when a recount showed she lost by about 60 votes out of more than 17,000.
Darr in his response to the newspaper acknowledged the budget issues he has faced, citing in particular “the rising cost of health care and pharmaceuticals, which must be provided to inmates by state law.”
The increasing cost of health care is “an issue that everyone in this community is also facing,” he wrote, adding:
“When you have an average jail population of over 1,000 inmates, there is an exorbitant expense tied with housing them. Over 70 percent of the inmates are being prescribed medication either for medical reasons or mental health issues.”
It’s a challenge his staff handles daily by reducing the cost of medications by “ensuring that over 90 percent of the pharmaceuticals prescribed at the county jail are generic medications,” he wrote.
His office also provides oversight for inmates’ health care once they are released, “to ensure that the continuation of care is carried on once they leave the facility,” he said: “We monitor the bills and invoices that we receive from healthcare providers, and we make certain that we are only paying for medical treatment that was necessary and provided to the inmate during their incarceration.”
A second issue facing his and other law enforcement agencies is hiring and retaining good employees, Darr wrote:
“The sheriff’s office has a reputation of being a very professional agency. We have even had a number of individuals who have left the Columbus Police Department to come work for our agency. This was unheard of in the past. I strive to ensure that the employees who work for sheriff’s office know that they are appreciated for the type of work that they must perform.”
Pam Brown
Brown, formerly a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office, said the office’s primary challenges are its budget, personnel and staff and inmate morale.
She would ensure the office abides by the budget it’s allocated. She wrote: “What the public needs to realize is that the sheriff’s office needs certain funding in order to fulfill its mandated duties. The sheriff’s office is responsible for the security of the courts, the administration of the county jail, the medical and psychological needs of the inmates, and the serving of civil and criminal warrants.”
Of personnel, she wrote: “We need to assess current staffing and place the right people in the right positions. Each current sheriff’s office position needs evaluation to ensure the most qualified individual is in place. Promotions will be based on merit and the demonstrated ability to perform the tasks and responsibilities of the next higher position. … Fairness in all promotions must be taken into account. Promotions will not be based on ‘who you know,’ but what you know and have demonstrated throughout your sheriff’s office career.”
Brown pledged to review and update all of the office’s policies and procedures to improve the morale of workers and jail inmates:
“We need to upgrade the dietary standards for the inmates. Currently, if you speak with inmates and staff, the food is substandard despite the fact that a dietitian is involved in the selection of the food. Under previous sheriffs, inmates and staff actually ate the food.”
She also noted the jail’s high medical expenses: “Currently, medical costs are outrageous. This must be addressed at the earliest possible moment.”
She promised to address what she called Darr’s “favoritism” in his treatment of personnel: “Each staff member is valuable and needs to realize I will honor fairness in promotions, family/life needs, and their continuing educational needs.”
Mark LaJoye
Age: 56
Profession: Owner and president of Umbra Tactical Consultants; Alabama National Guard soldier.
Experience: Served more than 36 years in the U.S. Army as a senior non-commissioned officer with two combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan; police officer, Columbus Police Department, trained in SWAT, FBI hazardous devices technician; adult and youth substance-abuse counselor; jointly served with the Muscogee County Emergency Response Team as senior bomb squad technician; supervised 150 special operations soldiers in the rescue and relief effort in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina; task-organized the first provincial police force in the Orzgun region, Afghanistan.
Education: Masters, criminal justice, Southern New Hampshire University; bachelors of science, criminal justice, Troy University; associate of science, general education, Troy University; over 6,000 hours of military and police training; National Rifle Association firearms instructor; NRA range safety.
Donna Tompkins
Age: 52
Profession: Retired as a captain from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Education: Master in Public Administration, Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice, Georgia Law Enforcement Command College Graduate.
Experience: Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, captain over human resources and administration; lieutenant, jail shift commander; lieutenant, Office of Professional Standards; sergeant, field services, administration; deputy sheriff, field services, jail.
John T. Darr
Age: 50
Profession: Sheriff.
Education: Graduate, Hardaway High School, Columbus; two years at Columbus State University.
Experience: A 28-year career in the sheriff’s office, having served in the jail, field services, investigations and the fugitive team.
Pam Brown
Age: 58
Profession: Security.
Education: Three years of college with a major in criminal justice.
Experience: Correctional officer, 1987-1990; deputy sheriff, 1990-2011; sergeant, 2000-2002; lieutenant, 2002-2012; certified corrections counselor, 2012 to present; served in the Metro Narcotics Task Force and as a lieutenant supervising the sheriff’s investigative unit; board member, the Georgia Civil Process Association; emergency responder to domestic biological incidents; trained in dealing with domestic violence, incident command, sex offenders, drug interdiction (K-9), and courtroom security; equal opportunity counselor.
