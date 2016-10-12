Nonprofit offers disabled voters ride to the poll

Disabled Columbus residents can catch a free ride to the city’s early voting poll from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, if they reserve a spot by Oct. 25.
The project’s organized by Access2independence, one of nine Centers for Independent Living in Georgia. Residents who want to sign up may call 706-405-2393 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Access2independence Executive Director Nichole Davis.
The nonprofit has reserved a handicapped-accessible bus to take voters from their homes to the Citizens Service Center at 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the public library, where Columbus’ early voting poll will operate every day from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4.
Disabled voters include those with hearing, cognitive or physical impairments, who have as much or more at stake in elections as their fellow voters, Davis noted.
“Every policy decision from employment to housing to transportation, to the funding of programs like Social Security and Medicare-Medicaid, are influenced by whom we elected,” she said.
Davis has epilepsy and uses a service dog that can sense if her condition worsens. Also attending a news conference Wednesday were Rashad Jones, who’s visually impaired, and O’Ree Crittenden, who uses a wheelchair.
Muscogee County has special voting machines just for the visually impaired, with headphones that play the ballot aloud. The touch-screen remains blank for voter privacy.
Davis asked that those requesting rides give their names and addresses, and the names of anyone accompanying them, so organizers can ensure enough seats are available.
The project is funded by a grant from the Georgia Council for Developmental Disabilities, which provided the money to the state Independent Living Council to distribute to regional centers.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments