Tim Zabel talks about success of former band students

Jeff Foxworthy, a stand-up comedian, performed at “Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraising luncheon on Oct. 11 in Columbus. The event is part of an effort to raise money for Our House at Carpenter’s Way, a ministry of The Methodist Home for Children and Youth. The Home provides support to children in Georgia who have been abused and neglected. Foxworthy said that he wants the children to know their circumstances do not define who they are.
Buddy Nelms, local downtown businessman and entrepreneur, has constructed a stage in front of Iron Bank to be used for bands and performances. The wooden stage also features an old, reclaimed church pew.
The Tuskegee-Morehouse Parade prior to the two schools' football game on Oct. 8 brings fellowship before the competition. Fans and families from different counties in Alabama and Georgia gather to celebrate the tradition.
John Drew, 82, a football coach at Northside High School in Columbus, has been coaching football for 57 years. The season is his last of the coaching career. "When you see a kid developing close to his full potential, it makes me feel great," Drew said. "I just wouldn't take anything for it.” After he retires, he plans to watch football games on television, “I will miss it."
The Georgia Search and Rescue West Central Task Force 4A departs Friday from the Public Safety Center in Columbus to assist possible victims of Hurricane Matthew. The highly trained team stayed overnight at the Guardian Centers in Perry, Ga., where the Task Force expects to get an assignment on Saturday. The search and rescue team is made up of firefighters from Columbus, Phenix City, Auburn, Opelika, Harris County and other fire departments.