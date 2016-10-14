Tim Zabel talks about success of former band students

Two of Tim Zabel's former band students now lead bands at Louisiana State University and Florida State University.
Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Latest News

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy performs at "Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraiser

Jeff Foxworthy, a stand-up comedian, performed at “Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraising luncheon on Oct. 11 in Columbus. The event is part of an effort to raise money for Our House at Carpenter’s Way, a ministry of The Methodist Home for Children and Youth. The Home provides support to children in Georgia who have been abused and neglected. Foxworthy said that he wants the children to know their circumstances do not define who they are.

Latest News

Local task force leaves to help victims of Hurricane Matthew

The Georgia Search and Rescue West Central Task Force 4A departs Friday from the Public Safety Center in Columbus to assist possible victims of Hurricane Matthew. The highly trained team stayed overnight at the Guardian Centers in Perry, Ga., where the Task Force expects to get an assignment on Saturday. The search and rescue team is made up of firefighters from Columbus, Phenix City, Auburn, Opelika, Harris County and other fire departments.

Editor's Choice Videos