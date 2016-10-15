iPhone tracking leads to alleged purse snatcher’s arrest

Investigators tracking an iPhone arrested a suspected purse snatcher in LaGrange, Ga.
A woman told LaGrange police a man snatched her purse as she got into her car outside the CVS at 1597 Hogansville Road at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Cash and an iPhone were in the purse.
Police said they tracked the phone to suspect Anthony Batts and recovered the woman’s property.
Anyone with more information may call LaGrange police or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments