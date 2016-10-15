SWAT team on scene of Smiths Station fatal shooting

A SWAT team was on the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday night in Smiths Station, Ala.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said a woman shot multiple times on Lee Road 851 died at Columbus’ St. Francis Hospital at 3:56 PM CDT, or 4:56 Eastern time. A relative drove her to the hospital, Harris said.
“It is believed that a suspect was still in the residence,” Harris reported around 11 p.m. “Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers have responded to the scene and as of this release are still on scene. No other details are available at this time and the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of all family members.”
The victim’s body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem, Harris said.
