Want to vote early? Here’s what you need to know

Think of it as the final stretch of an exhausting marathon in which runners hit the last turn at 7 a.m. today.
That’s when early, in-person voting starts here in Muscogee County and continues every day until Friday, Nov. 4.
All advance, in-person voting will be in the community room on the ground floor of the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the Columbus Public Library. The hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All Georgia voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
In Harris County, early voting at the 104 N. College St. Courthouse Annex in Hamilton will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday the weeks of Oct. 17-21 and Oct. 24-28; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
A composite ballot accompanies this story, but not every ballot will have all the races listed, as not every voter lives in Georgia House District 29, and Columbus is split between the 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts.
Voters who want to see individual sample ballots may visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, where ballots are posted in PDF format. Friends and relatives may want to print samples for voters who have no online access.
Election supervisors are urging voters to read ballots ahead of time if they plan to vote on four state constitutional amendments and a special referendum on Columbus’ so-called “tax freeze” on owner-occupied homes.
Some find the referendum language confusing, so remember that voting “yes” means eventually eliminating the tax freeze; voting “no” means keeping it as it is.
Columbus also has two qualified local write-in candidates in races adjacent to each other on the ballot:
For Superior Court clerk, Ann L. Hardman, who on May 24 defeated incumbent Linda Pierce to win the Democratic nomination, faces attorney Mike Garner, a write-in.
For sheriff, former sheriff’s Lt. Pam Brown is running as a write-in against incumbent John T. Darr, an independent, Democrat Donna Tompkins and Republican Mark LaJoye.
To write in a candidate, voters tap the space for “Write-in” on the touch-screen voting machine, and a keyboard pops up. The voter then types in the name and taps the box beside it.
Voters who believe they have been given the wrong ballot or notice any apparent error are asked to notify a poll worker immediately. In the past, some have waited until they tapped “CAST BALLOT” to complain. That is too late, as no ballot can be retrieved once it’s cast.
Those voting early also should remember that advance voting polls typically have busy periods and slack spells — busy in the morning, at midday and around 5 p.m. when people get off work; slack in mid-morning and mid-afternoon.
Though it may not presage a crush of early voters, Columbus had a last-minute rush of residents registering to vote. Nancy Boren, executive director of the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registrations, said she had to divide workers into two shifts to process the wave of late registrations.
Those who are so into politics they want yard signs, bumper stickers and T-shirts may visit the two major parties’ headquarters in Columbus:
The Democrats are at 3740 Macon Road, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and opening at noon on Sunday. The telephone number is 706-563-6364. Email inquiries may go to Patricia Lassiter, patricia@georgiademocrat.org.
The Republicans are at 1132 13th St., open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Local party Chairman Rick Allen is at 706-593-5845. Emails may go to muscogeegop@gmail.com.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
SAMPLE BALLOT FOR MUSCOGEE COUNTY
NOTE: This composite ballot does not include uncontested races. Because voters live in different congressional and state house districts, the races listed won’t be on all ballots.
For President of the United States
DONALD J. TRUMP – President
MICHAEL R. PENCE – Vice President
Republican
HILLARY CLINTON –President
TIM KAINE – Vice President
Democrat
GARY JOHNSON – President
BILL WELD – Vice President
Libertarian
CHERUNDA FOX
Write-In
CLAIRE ELISABETH ELLIOTT
Write-In
DARRELL CASTLE
Write-In
DAVID C. BYRNE
Write-In
EVAN MCMULLIN
Write-In
JILL STEIN
Write-In
LAURENCE KOTLIKOFF
Write-In
LOREN COLLINS
Write-In
MARC URBACH
Write-In
MICHAEL L. SMITH
Write-In
MIKE MATUREN
Write-In
RICKY MUHAMMAD
Write-In
ROBERT BUCHANAN
Write-In
SANDRA WILSON
Write-In
SCOTT CUBBLER
Write-In
STEPHEN L ALLEN
Write-In
THOMAS HOEFLING
Write-In
For United States Senate
JOHNNY ISAKSON
(Incumbent) Republican
JIM BARKSDALE
Democrat
ALLEN BUCKLEY
Libertarian
MICHELLE GATES
Write-In
For Public Service Commissioner
(To Succeed Tim Echols)
Tim Echols
(Incumbent) Republican
Eric Hoskins
Libertarian
For U.S. Representative In 115th Congress From the 2nd Congressional District of Georgia
GREG DUKE
Republican
SANFORD BISHOP
Democrat
For U.S. Representative In 115th Congress From the 3rd Congressional District of Georgia
DREW FERGUSON
Republican
ANGELA PENDLEY
Democrat
For State Senator From 29th District
JOSH MCKOON
(Incumbent) Republican
BEN ANDERSON
Democrat
For Clerk of Superior Court
ANN L. HARDMAN
Democrat
MIKE GARNER
Write-in
For Sheriff
MARK LAJOYE
Republican
DONNA TOMPKINS
Democrat
JOHN T. DARR
(Incumbent) Independent
PAM BROWN
Write-In
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
1
Provides greater flexibility and state accountability to fix failing schools through increasing community involvement.
Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow the state to intervene in chronically failing public schools in order to improve student performance?
( ) Yes
( ) No
2
Authorizes penalties for sexual exploitation and assessments on adult entertainment to fund child victims' services.
Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow additional penalties for criminal cases in which a person is adjudged guilty of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, pandering, pandering by compulsion, solicitation of sodomy, masturbation for hire, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, or sexual exploitation of children and to allow assessments on adult entertainment establishments to fund the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund to pay for care and rehabilitative and social services for individuals in this state who have been or may be sexually exploited?
( ) Yes
( ) No
3
Reforms and re-establishes the Judicial Qualifications Commission and provides for its composition, governance, and powers.
Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to abolish the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission; require the General Assembly to create and provide by general law for the composition, manner of appointment, and governance of a new Judicial Qualifications Commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges; require the Judicial Qualifications Commission to have procedures that provide for due process of law and review by the Supreme Court of its advisory opinions; and allow the Judicial Qualifications Commission to be open to the public in some manner?
( ) YES
( ) NO
4
Dedicates revenue from existing taxes on fireworks to trauma care, fire services, and public safety.
Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to the funding of trauma care, firefighter equipping and training, and local public safety purposes?
( ) YES
( ) NO
SPECIAL ELECTION
Shall the Act be approved which eliminates the current base year assessed value homestead exemption for purposes of Muscogee County school and consolidated city-county government ad valorem taxes for homestead property acquired after January 1, 2017?
( ) YES
( ) NO
Comments