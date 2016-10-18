About 2,270 cast ballots here in early voting

The first day of early voting in Columbus scored high.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 1,748 Muscogee County residents cast ballots, averaging 145 an hour.
But the early voting poll was not so swarmed this morning, said elections director Nancy Boren. About 520 had voted as of 11:30 a.m., averaging 115 an hour.
In Columbus, all advance, in-person voting continues every day through Nov. 4 in the community room on the ground floor of the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the Columbus Public Library. The hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All Georgia voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
In Harris County, the hours for early voting at the 104 N. College St. Courthouse Annex in Hamilton are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday the weeks of Oct. 17-21 and Oct. 24-28; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Voters should bring a government-issued photo ID.
Voters who want to see individual sample ballots may visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, where ballots are posted in PDF format. Friends and relatives may want to print samples for voters who have no online access.
Election supervisors are urging voters to read ballots ahead of time if they plan to vote on four state constitutional amendments and a special referendum on Columbus’ so-called “tax freeze” on owner-occupied homes.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
