Columbus is averaging 140 early voters an hour today

Early voting continued at a steady pace Wednesday in Columbus, as 981 residents had cast ballots as of 2 p.m., averaging 140 an hour.
That’s close to the 145 an hour reported from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, when 1,748 voted. And though the poll was not as busy Tuesday, business still was brisk, with 1,520 voting, averaging around 127 an hour.
In Columbus, all advance, in-person voting continues every day through Nov. 4 in the community room on the ground floor of the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the Columbus Public Library. The hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All Georgia voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
In Harris County, the hours for early voting at the 104 N. College St. Courthouse Annex in Hamilton are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday the weeks of Oct. 17-21 and Oct. 24-28; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Voters should bring a government-issued photo ID.
Voters who want to see individual sample ballots may visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, where ballots are posted in PDF format. Friends and relatives may want to print samples for voters who have no online access.
Election supervisors are urging voters to read ballots ahead of time if they plan to vote on four state constitutional amendments and a special referendum on Columbus’ “tax freeze” on owner-occupied homes.
