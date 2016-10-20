See the ‘back porch’ CSU’s adding to the Corn Center downtown

Columbus State University is adding a back porch to the Corn Center for the Visual Arts at Dillingham Street and Bay Avenue.
The project to include renovation of the center’s second floor that will house the Bo Bartlett Center will be announced at an 11:30 a.m. news conference on Monday.
CSU described the rear addition in a news release Friday:
“The new west façade and porch will provide a view of the Chattahoochee River and bring a new focus and presence to the Corn Center, providing increased visibility and circulation for both stories of the building, including a passenger elevator. The wood-clad steel structure, designed by Studio Outside and Shipley Architects of Dallas, Texas, will also feature a new entrance to the Illges Gallery and a covered plaza that will be used for events and as an exhibition space.”
Rex Whiddon, director of development for CSU’s College of the Arts, said the project’s to be funded solely by the private sector.
The building’s to have three galleries, a grand lobby, archive and administrative spaces. Among its programming will be “creative learning drawing from dance, film, theater and music, as well as the visual arts,” including master classes by Bartlett, a Columbus artist, and others.
“The center will house a collection of Bartlett’s historically important narrative paintings, sketchbooks and ephemera that tell the story of Bartlett’s journey as an artist,” CSU said.
