Here are trick-or-treat hours for Columbus, Phenix City and Fort Benning

When your costumed kids can canter out on a candy-collecting caper this Halloween depends on their location.
City leaders in Columbus and Phenix City suggest trick-or-treaters do it on the day of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. But the folks at Fort Benning are telling residents to go the Saturday before, Oct. 29.
Here’s the breakdown:
- Columbus police advise parents to have children trick-or-treat 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
- Phenix City police suggest children trick-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31,
- Fort Benning officials ask residents to trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Fort Benning issued this announcement today: “Post residents are encouraged to limit ‘trick or treating’ to the housing area where they live. Children 13 years and younger are allowed to ‘trick or treat.’”
Also on Oct. 29, Uptown Columbus, the downtown Business Improvement District, Muscogee Moms and the Columbus State University Student Government Association will host the 15th Spooktacular Halloween Festival 2 to 4 p.m. in Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave.
The festival’s costume contest will be 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. The contest age categories are 0-2; 3-5; 6-8; and 9-12; along with a group costume competition. The contests are limited to the first 25 entrants, so participants are urged to sign up early.
For neighborhood trick-or-treaters, Fort Benning and Phenix City offer these safety tips:
- Have kids wear reflective, fire-resistant costumes that are short enough to prevent tripping
- Have them use makeup instead of masks that impair their vision
- Have them carry a flashlight and be careful crossing streets.
- Keep pets inside during trick-or-treat times.
- Have an adult accompany small children.
- Inspect treats before children eat them
It’s a holiday tradition now to ask the local government when your kids should trick-or-treat, but it didn’t used to be. Used to be they did it on Oct. 31, no matter what day of the week it was.
But when Oct. 31 fell on a Sunday, governments started moving trick-or-treating to the Saturday before.
They came up with various excuses to avoid saying some Christians find the holiday Satanic and don’t want kids demanding treats on the Sabbath, especially teens who aren’t wearing costumes.
Former Columbus Mayor Bob Poydasheff moved trick-or-treating to Saturday on the reasoning Sunday was a school night — no time for kids to be out late — nor teachers to be so distracted.
That Oct. 31 often fell on other school nights was not a factor.
Since then, residents have turned to local governments to ask when their children should trick or treat, no matter what day’s Oct. 31.
