10,000-plus vote early in Columbus, Alabama registration deadline’s today

More than 10,000 Columbus voters cast ballots in the first week of early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election, about 2,000 over the weekend.
The weekend tally was 1,077 Saturday and 970 on Sunday.
That’s the most votes Columbus ever had on a Sunday. When the county offered two Sundays of early voting for the May 24 state party primaries and local nonpartisan elections, only 12 people showed up on one day and only 15 on the other one.
Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday in the community room on the ground floor of the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the Columbus Public Library. The weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The daily tally last week was 1,748 Monday, 1,520 Tuesday, 1,591 Wednesday, 1,666 Thursday and 1,483 Friday, said Nancy Boren, executive director of the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registrations. She said about 540 had voted as of noon today.
Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 4. All Georgia voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Voters with disabilities may get a free ride to the poll from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this coming Saturday, if they reserve a spot by Tuesday. They can sign up 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling Access2independence at 706-405-2393, said Access2independence Executive Director Nichole Davis.
In Harris County, the hours for early voting at the 104 N. College St. Courthouse Annex in Hamilton are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday this week; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. next week.
Voters should bring a government-issued photo ID.
Those who want to see individual sample ballots may visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, where ballots are posted in PDF format. Election supervisors are urging voters to read ballots ahead of time if they plan to vote on four state constitutional amendments and a special referendum on Columbus’ “tax freeze” on owner-occupied homes.
Alabama deadline’s today
Today is the last day Alabamians may register to vote for the General Election.
Russell County Probate Judge Alford Harden said residents can register in his ground-floor office or the second-floor registrar’s office at the county courthouse, formerly the riverfront Mead headquarters, at 1000 Broad Street in Phenix City. The office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.
Those registering do not have to bring any documentation with them, he said. They put a driver’s license or Social Security number on the form, and the office staff confirms that before sending a voter registration card.
Those with online access can register at www.alabamavotes.gov, where they also can change their address of record, view ballot measures and get other voter information.
Sample ballots also are available at the probate judge’s office.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments