Ex-wife: Police standoff suspect ‘held me down while he punched me’

Nothing but his divorce shows the suspect in Friday’s police shooting and standoff has a violent history, in Columbus Superior Court records.
Daniel Ray Crisp had just one criminal indictment, for a charge later dismissed:
He was accused of forging a prescription for Xanax and Vicodin on March 13, 2007, at Fitzgerald Pharmacy, on 10th Avenue near The Midtown Medical Center. Prosecutors dropped the case the following Dec. 7.
Born Oct. 6, 1982, he was 24, when police arrested him.
His bond record says Crisp then lived in the 2300 block of 51st Street, and worked at the CVS pharmacy, 3617 Hilton Avenue, just down from the house police say he broke into Friday, triggering a burglar alarm that led to the shooting and standoff.
He married Nov. 14, 2008, to a woman who was 21. They had a daughter a month later. They separated March 11, 2009. Their divorce decree came June 30, 2010.
On Feb. 15, 2013, he married again, a woman who was 20. He was 30.
This past Jan. 20, his first wife filed for a protective order, claiming two days earlier he came to her home yelling death threats. She alleged also that he had kept their daughter in a lice-infested home and let an unlicensed grandfather drive her around.
The record said Crisp could be served notice at the home he shared with his second wife, with whom he had a 5-year-old daughter.
In February, his second wife filed for a protective order, alleging: “He told me I need to keep my mouth shut because he is really close to beating me again.”
She said he threatened to kill her in front of children, he padlocked the gates to their home so she couldn’t get in, he withheld money she needed to renew the tag and insurance on a 2006 Chevy SUV, and he should get treatment for drugs and domestic abuse.
She wrote: “He has abused me in the past. In August 2015, he pulled my hair and held me down while he punched me.” He wrecked a car “under the influence” and left children in “unsafe places,” she wrote.
His first wife then filed a motion alleging he was using illegal drugs, he still was homeless, and their daughter was missing school. She referenced the second wife’s filing regarding family violence.
On May 1, Crisp separated from his second wife.
On May 4, his first wife filed a motion claiming he had tested positive for methamphetamine and still was homeless.
On June 23, his second wife filed a court motion that said she and Crisp would have another daughter in July, they would remain separated and had arranged for child support.
Their divorce was final Sept. 6.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
