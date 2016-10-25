Boxing coach shares experience working with Eugene Thomas

Gazing at the colorful sculptures, Michael McFalls, director of Pasaquan, recalled the severe conditions Pasaquan faced two years ago. “Floors were sinking in, walls were falling down, paints were peeling off,” he said. “If they didn’t restore, with ten more years, it probably wouldn’t be here anymore.” The Kohler Foundation and Columbus State University partnered up to preserve the historic art site. After two years, the site is about to reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 22. Take a look at the new face of Pasaquan in our video. (Aerial Photo: Courtesy of Bill Edwards and Jim Gates)