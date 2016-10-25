Holy cow! Nearly 14,000 have voted early in Columbus

Columbus is having a landslide of early voters, with 1,723 casting ballots Tuesday, bringing the total since Oct. 17 to 13,846.
That’s an average of around 141 voters an hour, or about 1,260 on an average day.
Here’s the daily tally: 1,748 on Oct. 17; 1,520 on Oct. 18; 1,591 on Wednesday, 1,666 Thursday; 1,483 Friday; 1,077 Saturday; 970 on Sunday; and 1,528 Monday.
Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday in the community room on the ground floor of the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the Columbus Public Library. The weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 4. All Georgia voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
In Harris County, the hours for early voting at the 104 N. College St. Courthouse Annex in Hamilton are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday this week; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Voters should bring a government-issued photo ID.
Those who want to see individual sample ballots may visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, where ballots are posted in PDF format. Election supervisors are urging voters to read ballots ahead of time if they plan to vote on four state constitutional amendments and a special referendum on Columbus’ “tax freeze” on owner-occupied homes.
