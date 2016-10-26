Uptown Idol finalists' audition tape

Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

Trinity Thomas is a student with a GPA of 4.1 at Spencer High. She is also the color guard commander at the school, carrying on the family tradition of participating in JROTC. Her dad, an alumnus of Spencer, held the same position in the 1990s. He said that he met his wife at JROTC. He recalled when he first heard about his daughter getting into the program, "I was very proud," he said. "To see her perform, it’s like re-living (your life) through your kid's eyes." Lt. Col. Jerry Forman, the Army instructor at Spencer, said that he witnessed Thomas’ growth, from a “shy young lady” to a “bubbly leader."

Pasaquan to reopen to the public after two years of restoration

Gazing at the colorful sculptures, Michael McFalls, director of Pasaquan, recalled the severe conditions Pasaquan faced two years ago. “Floors were sinking in, walls were falling down, paints were peeling off,” he said. “If they didn’t restore, with ten more years, it probably wouldn’t be here anymore.” The Kohler Foundation and Columbus State University partnered up to preserve the historic art site. After two years, the site is about to reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 22. Take a look at the new face of Pasaquan in our video. (Aerial Photo: Courtesy of Bill Edwards and Jim Gates)

