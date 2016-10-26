Robber’s Facebook scheme backfires again as he’s sentenced to life in prison

Justin “Trapboi” Hollis’ misguided scheme to beat and rob a foreign student he lured via Facebook from Auburn University to Columbus backfired one last time Wednesday as he was sentenced to life in prison for armed robbery.
Judge Art Smith III delivered that sentence soon after Hollis’ defense attorney successfully argued his client’s armed robbery and aggravated assault convictions should merge into a single offense, as court precedents held the robbery and assault were the same if evidence showed they occurred as “one continuous act.”
That could have reduced Hollis’ sentence, had his record not included a previous felony that classified him a “recidivist,” or repeat offender.
Smith said that left him no choice but to sentence Hollis to life with the possibility of parole. To that the judge added five years for using a firearm to commit a felony. That means Hollis may spend 35 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole. He is 27.
“Oh Lord, he’ll die in there,” said one of his three relatives in the courtroom.
His previous felony was a 2008 conviction for possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute it. Defense attorney John Martin argued that was a nonviolent offense and nothing about it was “remarkably similar” to armed robbery.
Prosecutor Wesley Lambertus told Smith that Hollis’ crime warranted an extended sentence.
“The facts of the case are pretty egregious,” Lambertus said, noting Hollis hatched a scheme to lure a South Korean education student from Auburn to Columbus, locked him in a moving car in what was “in effect a kidnapping,” beat and robbed him. “And then he pushed him out of the vehicle while it was still moving,” the prosecutor added.
Smith agreed. “It appeared to me to be a cold and calculated crime, not a crime of opportunity or passion,” the judge said.
According to evidence and trial testimony, this is what happened:
Auburn grad student Dae Kyung Seong was using a Facebook yard-sale app to shop for a PlayStation 4 gaming machine when he contacted Hollis, who initially messaged that the machine had been sold, but then wrote, “Never mind. Come meet us tonight.”
With his smartphone and $250, the 31-year-old student drove here to meet Hollis outside the 4909 Buena Vista Road Wal-Mart the evening of Dec. 8, 2014. He was waiting there when three men pulled up in another car, and he recognized Hollis sitting in the backseat.
He got out to look into a bag Hollis proffered, but what he saw inside didn’t look like a PlayStation 4. Hollis invited him to get into the car for a closer look, and Seong did.
Inside the car, Seong saw the bag contained a PlayStation 3. He told Hollis he didn’t want it and reached for the door handle.
The driver locked and childproofed the doors and raced away as Hollis and the front-seat passenger bashed Seong 20 to 30 times over the head with a pistol. The driver sped into the neighborhood behind the Wal-Mart, where the men took Seong’s cash and phone, and while traveling about 40 mph, pushed him out an open rear door.
Then they slowed down to close the door and, through the blood spilling down his face, Seong saw the first five digits of the car tag.
Then he was battered, bloody, penniless and alone, without his phone, in a strange city, where it already was dark.
But the robbers just happened to throw him out in front of people who with flashlights were working on a car in a driveway on Sandusky Drive. They called 911 and brought Seong up on the front porch to clean his wounds. Seong went first to a local hospital and then back to Auburn, where he got staples in his head.
At Auburn he and his girlfriend went online looking for Hollis, who had blocked Seong from his Facebook page — but not Seong’s girlfriend, who had full access to Hollis’ account, the address for which included the name “datboikilla” and featured a selfie of him pointing a pistol at the camera. He soon was in police custody.
Lambertus said authorities think they know who the other two robbers were, but Seong could not identify them, so only Hollis was charged.
