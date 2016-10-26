Dance workshop brings fun to a senior center

Two instructors from Pilobolus, a modern dance company, took their dance steps to Frank Chester Senior Center on Wednesday morning. The senior participants learned about balance, how to mobilize their bodies to avoid falls, and a different style of dancing. The event aims to promote Pilobolus’ show Shadowland at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Oct. 28. Here is the schedule for the dance workshop: Thursday, Oct. 27: 9:00- 9:45 AM Downtown Elementary 10:30- 11:30 AM Main Library 4:00- 5:30 PM Girl’s Inc, Levy Road 4:00- 5:30 PM Empower Youth, Boys and Girls Teen Center Friday, Oct. 28: 11:00- 12:00 PM Shirley Winston Center 4:00- 6:15 PM Columbus Ballet