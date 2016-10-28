Governor appoints Collins to fill Landreau’s unexpired term as Russell County judge

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has appointed judge-elect Zack Collins to fill the final weeks of Russell County District Court Judge Buster Landreau’s term after Landreau leaves Nov. 1.
The appointment is not unexpected, as Chief Judge Michael Bellamy requested it after Landreau in September said he would leave Nov. 1 to be a prosecutor in the Enotah Judicial Circuit, which serves the Georgia mountain counties of Union, Towns, White and Lumpkin.
Landreau lost to Collins in the March 1 Democratic Primary, when Collins got 3,888 or 65 percent of the vote to Landreau’s 2,095 or 35 percent. No Republican is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Landreau is a Russell County native who spent more than 15 years as chief assistant district attorney before being appointed to the bench in December 2013. His term expires Jan. 17.
Collins grew up in Columbus and attended Columbus State University before going to Jones School of Law in Montgomery. He has been a contract lawyer for the Montgomery County Juvenile Court since 2005.
The judge’s position primarily handles juvenile matters, such as criminal cases, runaways, truancies, unmanageable and juvenile dependency. The judge also hears divorce cases and child-support modification hearings.
