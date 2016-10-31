Sheriff: Man hid camera in Ladonia Sports Complex restroom

Investigators checking 31-year-old Kirston Jermaine Dowdell’s computer files discovered images from a “coat-hook” surveillance camera that came from a restroom at Russell County’s Ladonia Sports Complex on U.S. Highway 80, Sheriff Heath Taylor said Monday.
Authorities now intend to aid an FBI investigation into Dowdell’s alleged restroom surveillance by comparing the images to photographs of children known to use the facility, including yearbook and team photos, Taylor said.
The sheriff said he’s getting calls from parents alarmed by the news, and he wants to assure them any matches discovered will be kept confidential among those involved in the investigation, who will notify the parents of any victims identified.
Taylor said he learned of the Ladonia connection after authorities held a news conference Thursday in Opelika, where they said Dowdell had placed cameras in a public restroom stall at the Opelika High School football stadium, 1700 Lafayette Parkway, and in the men’s room at the Shug Jordan Soccer Field, 1520 Shug Jordan Parkway, in Auburn.
Dowdell is in the Lee County Jail charged with aggravated criminal surveillance and producing child pornography.
Investigators searching his Opelika home on 1200 West St. seized multiple electronic devices bearing images of fewer than two dozen children. None of the files had been uploaded to the Internet, they said.
Taylor said authorities so far aren’t sure when the suspect would have placed a camera in the Ladonia restroom. Joey Knight, president of Ladonia Youth Sports, said the restrooms have been inoperable and locked for much of the fall season because of a septic problem.
From 250 to 300 children are involved in youth sports at the Ladonia complex, he said.
Taylor said officers have inspected other sports facilities and believe all the cameras have been removed, but he urged people to report anything that appears suspicious. In the Ladonia case, the camera was placed where a coat hook normally would not be, he said.
“Technology is insane when it comes to this type of camera,” the sheriff said, noting the black coat-hook frame is only a few inches long and looks nondescript, with an adhesive backing so it can be stuck to any wall or partition.
The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force is leading the investigation, and has an email address parents can use if they believe their child may have been among the victims. The address is Opelika.victim@ic.fbi.gov, he said.
