High court overturns conviction in shocking Columbus child murder case

The Georgia Supreme Court has overturned a Columbus woman’s murder conviction in a shocking case of child neglect that alleged the mother left an underfed, premature 7-month-girl to die in a stifling hot room where bugs fed on the dehydrated baby’s body.
The justices decided the evidence against Jessica Shah was sufficient for a jury to find her guilty of felony murder based on first-degree child cruelty, but Superior Court Judge Gil McBride erred by not telling jurors they could find her guilty of the lesser offense of reckless conduct.
“This court has explained that ‘reckless conduct may be a lesser included offense of cruelty to children’ if the harm to the child resulted from criminal negligence rather than malicious or willful conduct,” the justices wrote in a unanimous opinion. “We have also explained that ‘a written request to charge a lesser included offense must always be given if there is any evidence that the defendant is guilty of the lesser included offense.’”
District Attorney Julia Slater said she will have to review the case file and Supreme Court decision before deciding whether to retry Shah.
The case went to trial in January 2013. According to court testimony, Shah was living at 3818 Third Ave. the week of July 24, 2011, when her air-conditioner broke as the outdoor temperature hit 96 degrees. With four other children ages 14, 10, 8 and 2, she put a wading pool in the backyard where they could cool off.
The infant named Alejandra was born 13 weeks premature on Dec. 5, 2010, and spent eight weeks in the hospital. Because the child was underweight, a pediatrician told Shah to feed the baby a high-calorie formula whenever the infant was hungry, rather than keep her on a set feeding schedule. Shah had her teen daughter care for the baby.
According to the evidence presented at trial, Shah at 7 p.m. July 31, 2011, checked on Alejandra and told her teen daughter to feed the infant about an hour later. Around midnight, the teen fed Alejandra her last bottle.
The next day Shah’s landlord called to say he would come by to fix the air-conditioner, so Shah left to visit the bank to get the rent payment that was due. She woke her teen daughter and told her to check on the baby, but the teen dozed off again.
After dealing with the landlord until around 1 p.m., Shah asked the teenager if she had checked on Alejandra. She had not. The girl went into the baby’s room and saw the infant was blue.
A medic summoned to the house at 1:35 p.m. saw the baby had been dead too long to attempt resuscitation.
A medical examiner testified the child died of “dehydration and probably hypothermia” in the overheated room where she slept in a car seat covered by a blanket. Her insect bites likely came from ants or roaches, said the examiner, who told jurors Alejandra would have survived had she been given sufficient fluids.
Assistant District Attorney Letitia Sikes alleged Shah long had neglected the baby by not adequately feeding her. Alejandra weighed almost 9 pounds, 5 ounces when she died. Two pediatricians testified she should have weighed 12½ to 13½ pounds.
Shah’s defense attorney Mike Garner called Sikes’ theory “junk science,” noting the state’s own medical examiner called the baby’s death “accidental,” not deliberate.
After the jury found Shah guilty, McBride sentenced her to life in prison.
She began her prison sentence March 18, 2013, and was being held in the Arrendale State Prison in Raoul, Ga., according to the state Department of Corrections.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments