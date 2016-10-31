Early vote rate nears election in 2008

Nearly 2,000 voted early Monday in Columbus, boosting the hourly rate to near 150.
If that keeps up for the final 48 hours, the total will be about 31,300, near the 32,012 voting early in 2008.
On Monday, 1,932 voted after Sunday’s 1,321 brought the tally since Oct. 17 to 22,176. Now it’s 24,108.
Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday in the community room on the ground floor of the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the Columbus Public Library.
Lately a crush of early voters has been hitting the poll 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., causing lines with waits up to 45 minutes. Voters arriving 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. are less likely to wait, workers say.
How many go there these remaining days may decide several elections. Early votes have become a significant portion of the total.
In 2012, those voting early here totaled 34,123. That year 70,962 ballots were cast, a 60 percent turnout of all registered voters. The early vote was 48 percent of ballots cast.
In 2008, the total voting was 74,428, of which the early vote was 43 percent.
Currently the total number of registered voters in Muscogee County is 131,025. In 2012, it was 120,879, and in 2008 it was 118,302.
In Harris County, the hours for early voting at the 104 N. College St. Courthouse Annex in Hamilton are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Voters should bring a government-issued photo ID.
Those who want to see individual sample ballots may visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, where ballots are posted in PDF format. Election supervisors are urging voters to read ballots ahead of time if they plan to vote on four state constitutional amendments and a special referendum on Columbus’ “tax freeze” on owner-occupied homes.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments