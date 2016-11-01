How many have voted early in Columbus?

Columbus’ early vote got another boost Tuesday when 2,242 cast ballots, bringing the total since Oct. 17 to 26,350, averaging 151 an hour.
If that keeps up until early voting ends at 7 p.m. Friday, the total will be 31,786, closing in on the 32,012 voting early here in 2008.
Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the community room on the ground floor of the Citizens Service Center, 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the Columbus Public Library.
Lately a crush has been hitting the poll 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., causing lines with waits up to 45 minutes. Voters arriving 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. are less likely to wait, workers say.
How many go there these remaining days may decide elections, as early votes have become a significant portion of the total.
In 2012, those voting early here totaled 34,123. That year 70,962 ballots were cast, a 60 percent turnout of all registered voters. The early vote was 48 percent of ballots cast.
In 2008, the total voting was 74,428, of which the early vote was 43 percent.
Currently the total number of registered voters in Muscogee County is 131,025. In 2012, it was 120,879, and in 2008 it was 118,302.
In Harris County, the hours for early voting at the 104 N. College St. Courthouse Annex in Hamilton are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.
Voters should bring a government-issued photo ID.
Those who want to see individual sample ballots may visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, where ballots are posted in PDF format. Election supervisors are urging voters to read ballots ahead of time if they plan to vote on four state constitutional amendments and a special referendum on Columbus’ “tax freeze” on owner-occupied homes.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
