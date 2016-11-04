Early voting ends with big numbers, long lines

With 3,086 waiting Friday in lines that stretched outside the Citizens Service Center voting poll, past the rear parking garage and over to the aquatic center, Columbus ended this year’s early voting with 32,733 casting ballots in person, more than the 32,012 in 2008, but fewer than 34,123 in 2012.
A total 70,962 ballots were cast here in 2012, a 60 percent turnout of all registered voters. The early vote was 48 percent of ballots cast.
In 2008, the total voting was 74,428, of which the early vote was 43 percent.
Currently the total number of registered voters in Muscogee County is 131,025. In 2012, it was 120,879, and in 2008 it was 118,302.
All Georgia voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, when those casting ballots should bring a government-issued photo ID.
Voters who want to see individual sample ballots may visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, where ballots are posted in PDF format. Election supervisors are urging voters to read ballots ahead of time if they plan to vote on four state constitutional amendments and a special referendum on Columbus’ “tax freeze” on owner-occupied homes.
