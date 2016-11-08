Donna Tompkins speaks at Columbus Democratic watching party

Myles Scott, a senior at Fort Valley State University, and Geniquiya Meridith, a senior at Albany State University, read Friday morning to students at the Benning Hills Head Start Center, in Columbus. Students from Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, and alumni from both schools volunteered Friday morning at the Benning Hills Head Start Center in Columbus. They read to students and also donated books for each of the 127 children who attend the center. Scott holds the title of "Mr. Senior'" on Fort Valley's Royal Court and Meredith, a Columbus Native, is Miss Albany State University 2016. Volunteers from both schools began in 2011 doing a volunteer project as part of the annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus.