Muscogee sheriff’s race goes to Dec. 6 runoff

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

2:51 "We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

3:30 Kerryon Johnson: "Nobody out there 100 percent"

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:46 Donna Tompkins speaks at Columbus Democratic watching party

1:36 What's next? Effort to thaw the freeze defeated.