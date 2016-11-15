Former opponents endorse challenger in Muscogee sheriff’s runoff

Had Democrat Donna Tompkins got Republican Mark LaJoye’s 13,582 votes in addition to her own 29,686 in last week’s race for Muscogee County Sheriff, she would have won with 64 percent of the total 67,079 votes cast.
Instead she got 44.26 percent, while incumbent Sheriff John Darr got 21,517 votes or 32.08 percent. So neither gained a majority, and now both are headed to a Dec. 8 runoff.
And now LaJoye is throwing his support to Tompkins, and so is former Democratic candidate Robert Keith Smith, whom the county elections board disqualified March 30 for missing a deadline to submit fingerprints for a criminal background check.
“Her education, training and experience qualifies her for this law enforcement position,” LaJoye said of Tompkins, a retired sheriff’s captain. “I have complete confidence in her abilities, especially in the areas of auditing, budgeting, as well as administration.”
Darr has stirred controversy by exceeding his office’s budget and suing city leaders over their authority to set it.
Said LaJoye: “I will no longer sit on the sidelines and let Sheriff Darr use our taxpayers’ money on frivolous lawsuits and astronomical legal fees. And I will do everything in my power to ensure John Darr does not get re-elected to a third term.”
Smith, formerly a district attorney’s investigator for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, described Tompkins as “very strong” and “capable,” adding, “Donna’s the right person to do this job.”
Tompkins urged supporters to come back to vote in the runoff, for which early voting will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 in the community room of the ground floor of the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the Columbus Public Library.
All of Muscogee County’s neighborhood voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 6.
