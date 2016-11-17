Rev. Christopher D. Smith talks about special Thanksgiving meal

Inside the concession stands at Garrett-Harrison Stadium, alumni, parents of current and past students at Central High School come together, raising funds for the school’s band. As a die-hard football fan, Tim Starley, barely gets to see any football games because he needs to run the concession stands, "Sometimes it hurts that I can't watch the games, but we are here for the kids." Starley's son is a member of the band at Central High School.