Rev. Christopher D. Smith talks about special Thanksgiving meal

Word of Truth Ministries in Columbus will serve a special Thanksgiving meal at the Alpine Apartments on Nov. 22 to which the public invited.
A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

Tonight's live broadcast of the election results gets Patrick Chappel, a 15-year-old Hillary Clinton supporter, on the edge of his seat at a watching party at the Columbus Democratic Headquarters. Chappel goes to Columbus High and is the president of young democrats at the school. He said that he is scared about Trump winning key states and the states that are too close to call.

Alumni and parents come together at concession stands to support Central's band

Inside the concession stands at Garrett-Harrison Stadium, alumni, parents of current and past students at Central High School come together, raising funds for the school’s band. As a die-hard football fan, Tim Starley, barely gets to see any football games because he needs to run the concession stands, "Sometimes it hurts that I can't watch the games, but we are here for the kids." Starley's son is a member of the band at Central High School.

Help bring Rev. Jamie Sanks down

Pastor Jamie Sanks will be living in a storage building 20 feet above the ground to collect food, toys, and clothing for the needy. People wanting to donate at the House of God can do so Nov. 20 until Dec. 3. The church is on Flat Rock Road.

Giving Back: Fountain City Classic volunteer project benefits children at local Head Start center

Myles Scott, a senior at Fort Valley State University, and Geniquiya Meridith, a senior at Albany State University, read Friday morning to students at the Benning Hills Head Start Center, in Columbus. Students from Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, and alumni from both schools volunteered Friday morning at the Benning Hills Head Start Center in Columbus. They read to students and also donated books for each of the 127 children who attend the center. Scott holds the title of "Mr. Senior'" on Fort Valley's Royal Court and Meredith, a Columbus Native, is Miss Albany State University 2016. Volunteers from both schools began in 2011 doing a volunteer project as part of the annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus.

