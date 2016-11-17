Georgia parks banning open burning because of wildfire risk

Most Georgia parks have banned open burning because of the high wildfire risk resulting from the Southeast’s ongoing drought.
The Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Harris County banned campfires on Oct. 14, and other parks now are doing the same. Such bans mean only covered gas grills may be used in campgrounds and picnic areas.
The state at gastateparks.org has posted a notice that open fires are prohibited at these parks, where reservations may be canceled or transferred without visitors incurring further fees: Vogel, Black Rock Mountain, Tallulah Gorge, Fort Mountain, James H. Floyd, Panola Mountain, Unicoi, Smithgall Woods, Chattahoochee Bend, Providence Canyon (which has a full fire ban at backcountry and pioneer campsites), Cloudland Canyon, Moccasin Creek, Don Carter, Tugaloo, Red Top Mountain, Watson Mill Bridge, Amicalola Falls, Sweetwater Creek, F.D. Roosevelt, High Falls, Indian Springs, Florence Marina, Kolomoki Mounds, Seminole, Reed Bingham, Elijah Clark, Richard B. Russell, Hart, Victoria Bryant, Mistletoe, A.H. Stephens, Hamburg, Hard Labor Creek and Fort Yargo.
Jim Hall of the Pine Mountain Trail Association that maintains the 23-mile hiking trail at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park said volunteers checking campsites have discovered hikers still are using campfires, and some are not ensuring the embers are fully doused. Also some trail users have been dropping cigarette butts without smashing them out.
The park is at capacity for the coming weekend because campers are coming south to get away from wildfire smoke in north Georgia, Hall said.
The park’s to be closed to the public for a quota deer hunt Dec. 5 through Dec. 7. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Dec. 8.
Anyone with questions may call the park office at 706-663-4858.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments