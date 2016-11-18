U.S. marshal from Macon killed on duty while trying to make an arrest in Long County

1:03 Jordan's car goes through final testing in Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." Pause

5:10 Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

1:13 Budweiser Clydesdales on parade through town

0:57 Teammates serve as pallbearers for their friend Justin Patrick Johanson

1:17 Twelve things to know about the Columbus Aquatic Center

0:52 Veterans take center stage at Veterans Day parade

0:46 Eddie Lowe speaks at swearing-in ceremony

3:06 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by his Northside coach and and principal