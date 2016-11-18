U.S. marshal from Macon killed on duty while trying to make an arrest in Long County

A U.S. marshal based in Macon at the Middle District of Georgia has reportedly been killed in the line of duty.
Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles was at the scene in Ludowici and could not be reached for further information.
The marshal was believed to have been wearing a protective vest while serving an arrest warrant, but suffered a fatal wound from a rifle, according to initial reports.
The Long County coroner could not immediately be reached to determine whether the marshal’s family has been notified.
“It’s terrible,” said a member of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, who was headed to the hospital.
Television station WJCL was reporting a marshal was wounded at the Spring Creek Mobile Home Park on Tibet Road.
A suspect is reportedly in custody.
The Coastal Courier newspaper reports witnesses saw law enforcement vehicles escorting an ambulance from the mobile home park.
Multiple agencies are investigating and The Telegraph has made inquiries to the GBI for more information, but the investigation is now in the hands of the FBI, according to GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles.
FBI spokesman Stephen Emmett confirmed a deputy U.S. marshal was killed in Long County.
“No further information is being provided at this time,” Emmett stated in an email.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
