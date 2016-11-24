Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving

Teala Sykes has volunteered for annual Thanksgiving meals at Valley Rescue Mission, an organization specializes in helping the homeless and people in need, for five years. Sykes greets people with smiles and serves food and drinks. Now an administrative assistant to the Dean of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, she was homeless for a year from 2001- 2002. She said she gives back at Thanksgiving meals because she had the experience, "When you get an understanding that this could be me again, this could be somebody i know, this could be my brother, you never know whose life you are touching."