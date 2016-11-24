Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving

Teala Sykes has volunteered for annual Thanksgiving meals at Valley Rescue Mission, an organization specializes in helping the homeless and people in need, for five years. Sykes greets people with smiles and serves food and drinks. Now an administrative assistant to the Dean of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, she was homeless for a year from 2001- 2002. She said she gives back at Thanksgiving meals because she had the experience, "When you get an understanding that this could be me again, this could be somebody i know, this could be my brother, you never know whose life you are touching."
Firefighters cool hot spots after blaze at Columbus apartment

Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel battled a blaze at Woodcliff Apartments Sunday afternoon that did significant damage to the complex on Oakley Drive off St. Mary’s Road. It appears as many as 19 apartments were damaged or destroyed and as many as 75 residents displaced, said Deputy Chief Greg Lang.

A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

Tonight's live broadcast of the election results gets Patrick Chappel, a 15-year-old Hillary Clinton supporter, on the edge of his seat at a watching party at the Columbus Democratic Headquarters. Chappel goes to Columbus High and is the president of young democrats at the school. He said that he is scared about Trump winning key states and the states that are too close to call.

