Columbus family participates in exchange program

Fabiana Fierli, 15, spent her first Thanksgiving with the Spano family in Columbus on Nov. 24. She is a participant in St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s international exchange program. The school hosts 17 students from Italy this year.
November 24, 2016 9:21 PM
