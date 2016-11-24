Latest News

November 24, 2016 9:21 PM

Columbus family participates in exchange program

Fabiana Fierli, 15, spent her first Thanksgiving with the Spano family in Columbus on Nov. 24. She is a participant in St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s international exchange program. The school hosts 17 students from Italy this year.

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos